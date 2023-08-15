Longtime NBA coach, Hall of Famer Don Nelson opening Maui rental homes to fire victims

Longtime NBA coach and Hall of Famer Don Nelson is working to try and provide housing to victims from the deadly wildfires in Maui this week.

Nelson told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that he and his wife have opened up their short-term rentals on Maui to those who have been displaced by the fires.

"We're doing the best we can, but we only have space for about 24 people," Nelson said. "There are thousands of people homeless right now. It's overwhelming."

Nelson retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season, and he moved to Maui shortly after. He started investing in real estate, and he now owns several short-term rentals on the island that were undamaged by the fires. Nelson has now opened up those homes to anyone in need.

At least 99 people died when fires broke out on the western side of Maui last week, which made the fires the deadliest in the United States in more than a century, per The New York Times . The death toll is expected to climb even further in the coming days.

The fires essentially completely destroyed the town of Lahaina, too, which sits about 24 miles north of Nelson’s family home.

Nelson, 83, is just the latest in the sports world to help Maui fire victims. Floyd Mayweather flew nearly 70 families off of Maui and provided them with hotel rooms, food, clothing and more last week. Collin Morikawa pledged to donate $1,000 to relief efforts for each birdie he makes during the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, too.

Nelson played in the NBA for 14 seasons, most of which he spent with the Boston Celtics, where he won five titles. He jumped into coaching right after he retired, first with the Milwaukee Bucks before runs with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. He finished his coaching career with a 1,335-1,063 record. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

While much of Maui is severely damaged and destroyed by the devastating fires, Nelson isn’t planning on leaving anytime soon. The island is his home, and he wants to help.