Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish football president after scandal, World Cup kiss

Luis Rubiales is out.
Rubiales stepped down from his post as the president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) on Sunday, according to DAZN’s Alex Ibaceta. Rubiales also resigned as UEFA’s vice president.
The resignations come in the wake of the Spanish women’s national team’s World Cup win earlier this summer and a sexual assault investigation in to Rubiales — who forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final.
"After the suspension from FIFA, plus all the other proceedings opened against me, it's evident that I cannot go back to my position," he said in a statement, in part. "Insisting on waiting and holding on will not contribute anything positive, not to the federation nor to Spanish football."
Shortly after last month in Australia, . He was also seen grabbing his crotch after the final whistle blew.
Rubiales later apologized for his actions, but said he thought the kiss with Hermoso was mutual and not malicious. Hermoso has said the kiss was nonconsensual.
Despite a large outcry against him — the and at least one men's national team player said they wouldn't play again until he resigns, and there were widespread protests throughout the country — Rubiales from his post. The and did consent to the kiss. Hermoso has since , too.
after it launched an investigation into him. The RFEF then earlier this month, hours after it apologized for "the inappropriate conduct" of Rubiales. by Spanish women's soccer players last year, and many players after winning the World Cup.
While it took some time to get there, the Spanish women's national team finally got its wish. The RFEF will be under new leadership.