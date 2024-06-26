Lynx edge Liberty for Commissioner's Cup, $500K prize in potential WNBA Finals preview

In a battle featuring the best team from each conference, The Minnesota Lynx edged the New York Liberty, 94-89 on Tuesday to win the WNBA's fourth annual Commissioner's Cup.

The win fended off a second consecutive Commissioner's Cup win for the Liberty and secured a $500,000 prize that will be split up among Lynx players. The cash prize is a boon in a league with a roughly $1.4 million salary cap and an average salary just north of $100,000. Each player will earn a minimum of $30,000 for the win.

In a game that was tight throughout, the Liberty opened a 50-47 halftime advantage after Courtney Vandersloot capped the first half with a layup in the final seconds of the second quarter. The score remained close through late in the third quarter, when it was tied at 60-60 with 49 seconds remaining.

The Lynx then straddled the end of the third and the start of the fourth with a 10-0 run to take a 70-60 lead.

Cecilia Zandalasini shows off her quick release, knocking down the triple to close the 3Q 😳



The Lynx lead by 6 headin' into 4Q action



📺 Lynx-Liberty on Prime | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/p51uLSwE8m — WNBA (@WNBA) June 26, 2024

The Liberty responded with a personal 9-0 run by All-Star Breanna Stewart to cut their deficit to 1. But New York would never retake the lead.

Minnesota relied on its hot shooting and ball distribution to hold New York at bay and secure the win in a potential Finals preview. The win for the Lynx is the second in two meetings with the Liberty following an 84-67 victory on May 25. The teams will conclude their regular-season series in a July 2 rematch in New York.

