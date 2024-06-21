National

Malik Monk reportedly intends to sign four-year, $78 million deal with Kings

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Sacramento Kings checked off a very large box on this offseason to-do list Thursday via a deal with key rotation player Malik Monk.

The runner-up for the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award plans to sign a four-year, $78 million deal that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read