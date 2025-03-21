March Madness 2025: No. 12 Colorado State takes down No. 5 Memphis with big second half

Is Colorado State’s 78-70 win over Memphis officially an upset? It depends.

The No. 12 Rams overcame a five-point halftime deficit to take down the No. 5 Tigers on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. But if you looked at the betting line before the game, the outcome was hardly a surprise. Colorado State closed as a 1.5-point favorite after opening as a 2.5-point favorite.

CSU was favored because Memphis entered the game without point guard and third-leading scorer Tyrese Hunter because of a foot injury. His backup, Dante Harris, also missed the game.

Colorado State trailed 36-31 at halftime but a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half helped them pull away. The Rams pulled within one less than five minutes into the second half and took the lead with 13:48 to go.

They never trailed from there. Kyan Evans hit three 3-pointers in the second half and Jalen Lake put the game away with a three of his own with 3:02 to go. Lake’s shot gave Colorado State a 10-point lead that soon moved to 12 on two free throws by Nique Clifford.

The Rams went from a team without much shot of making the NCAA tournament to on the bubble and a guaranteed entry over the final month of the season. CSU was 15-9 overall and 9-4 in the Mountain West after losing 93-85 to Utah State on Feb. 11. Since then, Colorado State has won 11 straight games including all three of its matchups in the MWC tournament by double digits. The Rams took down Boise State 69-56 on March 15 to get the conference’s automatic berth and kick Boise State off the bubble.