Marlins reportedly place pitcher Sandy Alcantara on 15-day IL with forearm injury

The Miami Marlins reportedly placed starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, according to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson.

It's unclear when or how Alcantara sustained the injury. He last pitched eight innings in on 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Alcantara, who'll turn 28 on Thursday, has pitched 184 2/3 innings this season for the Marlins with 151 strikeouts and a .368 ERA. He won the National League Cy Young in 2022 and also made his second All-Star team this past season.

The Marlins sit third in the NL East with a 71-67 record and are half a game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the postseason.