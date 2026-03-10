National

Massive fire breaks out on scrap metal barge on Delaware Bay

By NEW CASTLE and Del.
Scrap Metal Barge Fire Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a massive blaze that erupted on a barge on the Delaware River on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in New Castle, Del. (WPVI via AP) (AP)
By NEW CASTLE and Del.

A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning on a barge carrying huge piles of scrap metal on the Delaware Bay.

The barge appeared to be standing still as boats on both sides of it fired water cannons into the piles of burning metal. Smoke billowed from several fires that were burning on the boat.

It was unclear whether there were any injuries from the morning fire or if shipping traffic in the bay had been impacted.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read