Maxx Crosby trying to ignore Davante Adams trade situation amid Raiders' struggles: 'It is what it is'

Maxx Crosby isn’t trying to focus too hard on the Davante Adams situation in Las Vegas.

After all, he said following their 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in Colorado, it's nothing new for him.

"You think I'm not used to this s**t going on? It is what it is. I've been dealing with it my whole career," Crosby said. "It is what it is."

Maxx Crosby on dealing with the Davante Adams situation this week: pic.twitter.com/OSrXK4zqTH — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 6, 2024

Adams, days after Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce appeared to publicly endorse the idea on social media, reportedly told the team that he prefers to be traded earlier this week. The Raiders reportedly have been reaching out to teams to “gauge interest” in Adams.

Adams reportedly would prefer to play for the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints, though it's unclear how much progress, if any, has been made on a potential trade.

The wide receiver did not play in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, either, due to a hamstring injury. That injury, which is reportedly very real despite the questionable timing , isn't expected to keep Adams out long term.

Adams has 209 yards and a touchdown on 18 catches over three games this season, his third with the Raiders. The 31-year-old had 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season, which marked his fourth consecutive year with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Adams is in the third year of a five-year, $140 million deal with the franchise, too.

"Davante is my boy," Crosby said. "I love Davante, and he's going to do what he's going to do. I'm praying for him, wish him the best … But we're focused on the Raiders. We're focused on who is here now, and we're focused on winning. We need to find ways to do that."

The Adams situation is just the latest dramatic issue that Pierce and the Raiders have had to experience so far this season. He called out his players for making “business decisions” after they were blown out by the Carolina Panthers, and he doubled down on them a day later while mostly refusing to take any accountability for his team’s struggles. He apologized eventually for those comments, saying he didn’t want to “be a distraction that way.”

The Raiders, however, fell apart on Sunday. After going up 10-0 in Denver, the Broncos rattled off 34 unanswered points en route to their 16-point win. The Raiders benched starting quarterback Gardner Minshew in favor of Aidan O'Connell at one point, but Pierce declined to name a starter going forward. The loss snapped an eight-game win streak over the Broncos, too.

Crosby returned to the field on Sunday after missing last week with a high ankle sprain, which was the first game he’s missed due to injury in his career. He had three total tackles and two sacks.

Pierce declined to get into the Adams situation much at all in the lead up to Sunday’s game. But with how publicly things are playing out in Las Vegas, both with Adams’ trade request and otherwise, it’s hard to think it’s not having an impact.