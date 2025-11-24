Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to the White House

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump welcomed this year's Christmas tree to the White House on Monday.

The tree, which came from Korson's Tree Farms in Michigan, was delivered in a green horse-drawn carriage driven by three men wearing top hats.

“It's a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.

Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the two Clydesdale horses.

