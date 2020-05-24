Memorial Day even more poignant as veterans die from virus

FILE - In this July 12, 2019 file photo, from the left; Eddie Davis and his brothers Julius, Octavious, Lebronze, Frederick, Arguster and Nathaniel pose for a photo behind a family picture during a reunion at a hotel-casino in Tunica, Miss. Combined, the 11 brothers would go on to serve 158 years in the armed forces. Ben Davis Jr., seen in bottom photo second from right, died in April 2020, at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19 at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, Ala., his step-grandson said. At least 91 residents of the veterans home have tested positive for COVID-19, and 23 have died, according to Bob Horton, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File) (Adrian Sainz)