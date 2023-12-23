Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't remember 'scary' Damontae Kazee hit that knocked him out: 'I didn't know where I was'

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. says that he doesn't remember the "scary" hit that knocked him out and resulted in the suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee for the rest of the season.

Pittman discussed the injury with reporters on Friday after clearing concussion protocol for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I honestly never saw him coming," Pittman said, per ESPN. "I was diving, I caught it, and then all of a sudden, I woke up and there's people looking down at me. I was like, 'Oh, s***, what just happened?"

The hit took place in Indianapolis' 30-13 win over the Steelers on Saturday. Quarterback Gardner Minshew targeted Pittman with a downfield pass. As the ball arrived and Pittman laid out in an attempt to catch it, Kazee dove and speared Pittman at high speed with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Here’s the hit on #Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on Sunday that got Kazee ejected, and now suspended for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/iM7y1EtXFu https://t.co/tm756taj34 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2023

Kazee was ejected from the game, and the NFL announced Tuesday that he was suspended for the rest of the season and playoffs if Pittsburgh makes the postseason.

Pittman said Friday that the hit was the first time as a football player that a hit made him think "Maybe this was bad." His wife Kianna and daughter Mila were in tears when they met him in the locker room after the hit.

"It's by the pure grace of God that I was able to get up and walk," Pittman said, per USA Today. "That was a scary hit. Going through my head at the point was nothing. I wasn't thinking nothing. I didn't know where I was at."

Six days later, Pittman has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but because of a shoulder injury, not his brain injury. Pittman believes that the hit to the head was intentional.

"I do think that they were head-hunting, but I don't think he meant to impose life-changing injury," Pittman said, per USA Today. "I don't think any player has that in them.

"You never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money. I don't think he was trying to do that. He has a family, too. I know that's a hefty fine. He's going to miss out on a lot of money that he was counting on. So you never want to see that."

Pittman's in the midst of a career season with 99 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. The 8-6 Colts are looking to stay on the right side of the AFC playoff picture in Sunday's game against the Falcons.