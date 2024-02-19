Minnesota stuns Canucks with franchise record 10 goals, pair of hat tricks in win

The Minnesota Wild went off on Monday afternoon in what ended up being a historic win over the Vancouver Canucks.

The Wild scored a franchise record 10 goals and rallied from a three-goal hole in the second period to grab a 10-7 win over the Canucks at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild scored six goals in a 5:45 span, which marked the fastest stretch of its kind in the league since 1999. Only three other teams have scored six goals in a faster time frame in NHL history.

Both Joel Eriksson Ek and Krill Kaprizof had hat tricks for the wild, and Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin also scored. The Wild scored a total of seven goals in the third period.

Eriksson Ek’s hat trick came first for the Wild. He put them on the board first near the end of the opening period, and then scored twice in the third period — with his final goal putting the Wild back in the lead.

MADNESS IN MINNESOTA 🤯



Joel Eriksson Ek's hat trick has COMPLETELY turned this game around for the @mnwild after they trailed 5-2 late in the second period!



Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/hpwKvzwbZN — NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024

All three of Kaprizov’s goals came in the final period, too, and helped push the Wild to the three-goal win.

ANOTHER HAT TRICK IN MINNESOTA! 🤯



Kirill Kaprizov nets three goals en route to a six-point performance!



Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/JvVIm2P2yu — NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024

The Canucks scored twice late in the third period and cut the Wild’s lead to a single goal with just more than two minutes remaining, but Minnesota added a pair of empty-netters to seal the deal.

Vancouver, which holds a 37-14-6 record, has now lost two straight. They still hold the best record in the league and lead the Western Conference by four points. The Wild now hold just a 26-23-6 record, though they’ve won five of their last six games.