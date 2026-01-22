Missouri lawmaker reprimanded for sexually vulgar text sent during redistricting protest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday formally reprimanded a House member who sent a sexually vulgar text message to a colleague while protesting a congressional redistricting plan backed by President Donald Trump.

Democratic state Rep. Jeremy Dean was barred from serving on House committees, ordered to stay at least 50 feet (15 meters) away from the lawmaker he targeted and undergo additional sexual harassment training. His House seating and parking assignments also could get changed.

The lawmaker subjected to his text message said Dean should have been expelled from office.

“At any other job, a message like that would be grounds for immediate termination –- no questions asked," said Republican state Rep. Cecelie Williams. "We cannot excuse behavior in the Capitol that would never be tolerated anywhere else.”

Dean sat silently in the House chamber as Williams, a domestic abuse survivor, described how the text message had triggered hurtful memories from her past and made her more cautious to walk the halls of the Capitol.

The Republican-led House approved the reprimand on a 138-10 vote with no further discussion after Williams' comments.

Dean was one of several lawmakers who staged a sit-in on the House floor during a September special session on redistricting. He slept and ate meals in the chamber for days in protest of a Republican plan to redraw the state's U.S. House districts to boost the party's chances of winning an additional seat in this year's elections.

While in the House chamber on the evening of Sept. 4, Dean sent the text message to Williams as she was participating in a House Elections Committee meeting in the basement of the Capitol. The message included a description of a sex act with the president.

An ethics complaint was filed against Dean, trigging an internal House investigation.

Dean acknowledged that the text message was inappropriate and unprofessional and wrote a letter apologizing, according to a report filed by the House Ethics Committee, which unanimously recommended the penalties imposed by the House.

But Williams said Dean's apology did not seem sincere.

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune already had removed Dean from his committee assignments in September, when the text message became public.

Dean is among at least 157 state lawmakers across the U.S. who have been accused of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Last week, Nebraska state Sen. Dan McKeon resigned ahead of scheduled debate to expel him from the body after accusations that he made a sexually charged comment to a legislative staffer and touched her inappropriately during an end-of-session party last year.

Also last week, former South Carolina state Rep. RJ May was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for sending hundreds of videos of children being sexually abused to people across the country on social media. May had resigned in August and pleaded guilty in September for what prosecutors called a "five-day child pornography spree" in the spring of 2024.

