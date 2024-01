The New York Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday, landing free agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Stroman seemingly confirmed the news on his Instagram story.

Marcus Stroman just posted these pictures on his Instagram story



(via IG/stroman) pic.twitter.com/ef39sB43g9 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 12, 2024

The terms of the deal are not yet known.

