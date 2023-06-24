MLB in London: How to watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs game from across the pond

Major League Baseball is on a summer vacation abroad this weekend for the two-game MLB London series. The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals are crossing the pond — some players for the very first time — to play the three-years-delayed series in what is likely just the beginning of MLB's plans for a European takeover. This weekend's MLB London series will be just the second in league history after the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox smashed six home runs in their 2019 European debut. Worried about tuning into the UK-based baseball games from the United States? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 2023 MLB London series game: Cardinals vs. Cubs.

How to watch MLB London game: Cubs vs. Cardinals in the US

Date: June 24–25

Location: London Stadium, London, UK

TV channel:Fox, ESPN

Streaming:Hulu, Sling, DirecTV, Fubo

When is the 2023 MLB London series?

This year’s MLB London series is set for this upcoming weekend, June 24–25.

Who is playing the MLB London series 2023?

This year, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals will cross the pond for the MLB in London series.

What channel is MLB in London on this year?

The 6/24 game will be on Fox and the 6/25 game will be on ESPN. Don't have access to those channels? Read on....

How to watch MLB London: Cubs vs. Cardinals without cable:

More ways to watch MLB in London games:

Schedule for 2023 MLB in London series

Saturday, June 24

Cubs vs. Cardinals: 1:10 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, June 25

Cubs vs. Cardinals: 10 a.m. ET (ESPN)

MLB London series: Cardinals vs. Cubs odds

