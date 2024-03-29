MLB Opening Day 2024: Cubs ace Justin Steele exits with apparent leg injury

Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele went from a good Opening Day to a bad Opening Day in the span of a bunt.

The left-hander exited Thursday's season opener against the Texas Rangers with an apparent leg injury after fielding a Leody Taveras dunt attempt. Steele fell to the ground, grabbed at his left leg and gingerly walked off the field with trainers.

Justin Steele left the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/hK0ROAFPaS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 29, 2024

The injury ended what was shaping up to be a strong night for Steele against the defending World Series champions, with six strikeouts, three hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 67 pitches.

This article will be updated with more information.