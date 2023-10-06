MLB Playoffs 2023: The best division series ever? | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.

Yahoo Sports MLB writers Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back with another episode of The Bandwagon to help recap what happened in the Wild Card round of the 2023 MLB Playoffs, but first they spend some time talking about Billy Eppler's sudden resignation from the New York Mets and speculate a little on the investigation the league is doing into him and the team.

Hannah and Zach go through each of the sweeps that happened in the Wild Card round and tell you their quick thoughts on each one, including why the Toronto Blue Jays are the new Minnesota Twins, before diving into previews for each of the four Division Series.

The Minnesota Twins actually do have a chance against the juggernaut Houston Astros, and neutral observers will likely be tuning in to see if they can pull off the upset.

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles are each back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but they took very different paths to get here and they are both built in very different ways. Can the Rangers keep hitting HRs when the Orioles (and Camden Yards) are built to suppress them?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the same position the San Diego Padres were last year: Finishing 2nd in the NL West with a chance to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs. If they do it, it’ll be because the Dodgers’ pitching situation is a bit unstable. And if the Dodgers make it all the way to a World Series, there’s a chance that their ace could walk away into retirement this offseason.

Finally, the series we’ve all been waiting for. The World Series that baseball fans deserve is going to happen between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. Hannah and Zach explain why this series will be so good, who neutral observers should be rooting for, and tell you which team they think is going to win (and why).

