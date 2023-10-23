MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers rally, force ALCS Game 7 with 9-2 victory over Astros in Game 6

The Rangers forced a Game 7 in the ALCS with a 9-2 victory in Game 6 on Sunday, thanks to some shutdown pitching from Nathan Eovaldi and clutch and plentiful hitting from the middle of the lineup.

Game 7 is Monday in Houston.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, ALCS Game 6: Rangers 9, Astros 2 (Series tied 3-3)

Key moment:

In his first outing since the blown save in Game 5, Jose Leclerc was asked to get as many as five outs in Game 6, coming in with two on and one out in the eighth inning.

First, Leclerc walked Alex Bregman to load the bases and put the go-ahead run at first. Then he shut down the threat with a lineout from Mauricio Dubon and a strikeout of Jon Singleton. Still 4-2 Rangers, and on to the ninth inning.

JOSE LECLERC STRIKES HIM OUT WITH THE BASES LOADED!!! WOW!!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/vZ3TXresk5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2023

A five-spot from the Rangers in the ninth meant Leclerc's night ended up being easier than expected, but that doesn't happen without him keeping the Astros in check the inning before.

Impact player:

In what was a close game until the very end, Mitch Garver contributed to the Rangers' first four runs on the night.

He got his team rolling in the second with a homer that prevented the Astros from really gaining momentum. In the fourth, he singled with two outs and then scored on Jonah Heim's home run that gave the Rangers the 3-1 lead.

In the eighth, he doubled in Evan Carter to make it 4-2 Rangers.

What's next?

Game 7. One more for all the marbles.