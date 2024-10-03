MLB playoffs 2024: Jackson Chourio keeps Brewers' season alive, adds his name to MLB record books with 2-homer Game 2

MILWAUKEE — In the postseason, you can’t hide from the moment. The lights are bright, the crowds are loud, and each pitch could determine the outcome of a team’s season. All three of those things happened for the Brewers on Wednesday, and when the big moments came up, the 20-year-old kid with the big smile was there.

"He's … he's special," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio, fighting back the emotions following his team's 5-3 victory over the Mets in Game 2 of their NL wild-card series.

When the Brewers entered spring training, Chourio pressed. Fresh off an $82 million extension — a record for a player with no major-league experience — the 20-year-old, who was set to become the youngest player in the big leagues, was clearly trying to show the world he deserved it.

Throughout this season, Chourio was quiet, with a calm demeanor. You might’ve even called him shy. But as he rounded the bases not once but twice in Wednesday’s Game 2, he let out all the emotion in his body as his two-homer game saved the Brewers’ season.

The kid from Maracaibo, Venezuela, isn’t shy anymore. He and anyone watching now know that he has arrived.

“I’m ready to put on a show for the big leagues and all the fans who haven’t gotten to see me play,” Chourio told Yahoo Sports back in March.

And that’s exactly what he’s doing. All season, Chourio has been the Brewers’ spark plug. First the youngest player in baseball, then the youngest player in MLB history to have a 20-20 season, he continued to get better at every turn. How much more could you ask a kid to do?

But after the team’s star outfielder, Christian Yelich, went down due to season-ending back surgery, Chourio seemed to take on an even bigger role. And in Game 2, with his team’s back against the wall and their season on the line, Chourio took matters into his own hands.

“The pressure is always going to be there,” he said postgame. “So as a player, our job is to control it the best way possible. It’s to go out there and find the moment where we can control it, keep going out there and doing what we do.”

The Brewers’ left fielder started his monster night by crushing a leadoff homer into the Mets’ bullpen, getting Milwaukee on the board in the first inning and, like he’d done all season, setting the tone for his team. The homer made Chourio the fifth-youngest player to hit a home run in the MLB postseason.

JACKSON CHOURIO GOES YARD AND TIES THE GAME! #POSTSEASON pic.twitter.com/wRKceoJBH4 — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2024

The postseason has a tendency to present big moments for the stars to shine. And late in the game, with Milwaukee facing a 3-2 deficit, you could feel something special on the horizon. The crowd was buzzing in anticipation, and in the eighth inning, when the Brewers needed some magic, sure enough, Chourio was there.

On a 1-1 count, he drove a hanging cutter from Mets reliever Phil Maton deep to right field to tie the game. The Brewers’ dugout erupted, and as the ball struck the facade of the second deck, Chourio electrified the crowd of 40,000-plus in attendance at American Family Field.

The home run made Chourio just the second player in MLB history to have a multi-homer postseason game before his 21st birthday, joining Braves great Andruw Jones, who did so as a 19-year-old. It also made Chourio just the second player in MLB history to hit two game-tying home runs in one postseason game, joining Babe Ruth in Game 4 of the 1928 World Series.

JACKSON CHOURIO AGAIN 💪



TIE GAME IN THE 8TH! pic.twitter.com/nl1u2ARPNn — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2024

“I think the adrenaline is still getting to me. I think I still feel the adrenaline,” Chourio said after the game. “It was a very special moment for me and one I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza: “The whole time we were going through the situation, we wanted a Maton-Chourio matchup. It just didn’t work.”

Two batters later, Garrett Mitchell put a stamp on the game for the Brewers, hitting a two-run shot to help Milwaukee secure the victory and even the series 1-1.

“It starts with [Chourio],” Mitchell said afterward. “It starts with that at-bat he put together.”

As this season went along, there were moments when things clicked for Chourio. From trying to find his way eight months ago, he’s now becoming exactly the player the organization thought he could be.

“I think you saw it on defense [first],” Murphy said. “He showed some aggression in the outfield, and it was like, ‘Wow.’ … There were some takes [in early June], and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘This kid is getting it.’

“… But the kid came with a big smile. He’s a great human.”

This season, Chourio showed anyone paying attention that he is a star, and now, the postseason’s youngest player — who, fittingly, also caught the final out Wednesday — is shining when the lights are brightest.

“These are moments that we get to share together, both me personally and the city of Milwaukee,” Chourio said. “So I'm just very happy we get to celebrate these together.”