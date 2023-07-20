MLS All-Stars endure humbling 5-0 drubbing by Arsenal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For about three minutes it seemed like the Major League Soccer All-Stars were going to put up a fight. Hany Mukhtar, Denis Bouanga and Luciano Acosta were on the doorstep and trying to put some pressure on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Then Jorginho found some space and fed Bukayo Saka a perfect ball up the right wing. Saka fought off Álvaro Barreal and Walker Zimmerman, and then Gabriel Jesus hit a delicate chip from outside the box, with a little help from a deflection, into the back of the net.

Five minutes into the All-Star game and the Arsenal showcase was officially on. The crowd, which was a sea of red shirts representing the London club, was treated to a 5-0 victory over a collection of the biggest stars in MLS.

Saka was a menace all first half, dancing past Barreal again in the 23rd minute and feeding Leandro Trossard for a great goal from distance to double the lead.

MLS All-Stars like Riqui Puig and Acosta tried to cook up some magic but never really threatened Ramsadale. As has become tradition in these games, MLS deployed a hockey-esque line change in the 33th minute, bringing in a slew of new players. Thiago Almada and Carles Gil flashed slight glimpses of their brilliance but nothing significant to get MLS on the board.

Instead it was Eddie Nketiah that took over the end of the second half with two consecutive dangerous runs, resulting in a pair of free kicks for Arsenal.

The second half was no better for the hosts as Tim Parker was called for a hand ball in the area and Jorginho calmly converted from the spot to extend the lead.

As MLS was trying to push high in the closing minutes to give fans something to cheer about, they got caught lacking defensively and Martin Ødegaard picked out Gabriel Martinelli with a sensational ball that left him 1v1 with goalkeeper Djordje Petrović for the fourth goal of the night.

Come for the Ødegaard assist, stay for the Martinelli finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HR38q0bV1m — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023

Arsenal newcomer Kai Havertz added one more to put the stamp on it in the 88th minute by netting a volley.

For a game that’s considered friendly, six yellow cards were given. But it was clear from the beginning that one side was better than the other, even if they are just in preseason. The past two years MLS has played against Liga MX All-Stars in this event, maybe that was a more even matchup.

Playing against European competition isn’t a foreign concept for the league as they’ve done it in the past. And while it’s great to see how many Arsenal supporters were present in the nation’s capitol throughout the festivities, for MLS fans it was a complete letdown from a competition standpoint.

What was supposed to be a display of the league’s best players seemed like anything but that.