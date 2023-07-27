Mock Draft 2.0 findings, contract news & training camp mysteries

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo's own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.

In the final episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast (new show name & artwork coming next week!), Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go through the news of the day as NFL teams prepare for training camp.

They start by talking about #1 overall pick Bryce Young, who has already been named the starting QB of the Carolina Panthers. This isn’t a normal team for a #1 pick, and the Panthers might be ready to win the division this season.

Brock Purdy has been cleared to play football, although he is on a “pitch count”, and the guys discuss whether this changes anything about how they have San Francisco 49ers WRs and TEs ranked heading into draft season.

Aaron Rodgers re-worked his contract with the New York Jets to free up some money, and Scott is starting to get excited at the prospect of drafting Rodgers in fantasy this year.

J.K. Dobbins has a “complicated” injury situation, per Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, and Jonathan Taylor’s agent got into a fight on twitter with Colts owner Jim Irsay. Things are still tough for NFL running backs.

Sean Payton didn’t hold back when talking about what went wrong with the Denver Broncos last season, putting the blame squarely on Nathaniel Hackett. Are we underrating just how big of a coaching upgrade Denver is getting?

Finally, after doing an internal mock draft with all of the Yahoo fantasy experts, Matt and Scott talk about what they learned and what pieces of information they’ll be taking with them as they head into their own fantasy drafts.

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts