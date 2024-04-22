Mock Draft Monday with Dane Brugler: Cowboys solve for OL and RB, Colts land a WR

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.

Brugler starts the pod by sharing a pick the Bengals make in the first round that helps solidify the spine of their defense. Brugler has Texas DT Bryon Murphy going to Cincinnati with the 18th pick. He explains what makes Murphy worth the pick in the first round.

Brugler then shares two more first round picks he likes for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. He has Duke OL Graham Barton going to Pittsburgh and explains why the Blue Devil is a natural fit for the franchise. Brugler then has one of his favorite sleepers, Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, going to Detroit to help Aidan Hutchinson with their pass rush.

The duo then end the pod with Brugler's spiciest picks. He has the Indianapolis Colts snagging Florida WR Ricky Pearsall in the second round to complete their WR room and re-pairs Anthony Richardson with his former college teammate. Brugler then has Texas RB Jonathon Brooks heading to Dallas in the second round to become the immediate RB1 once he is 100%. Brugler also shares who he has Dallas taking in the first round and why it could be a boom-or-bust pick.

3:50 - Dane Brugler's Mock Draft Methodology

9:00 - Cincinnati Bengals select Texas DT Bryon Murphy

13:30 - Pittsburgh Steelers select Duke OL Graham Barton

19:10 - Detroit Lions select Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

23:50 - Indianapolis Colts select Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

32:00 - Dallas Cowboys select Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

39:05 - Dane shares his least favorite pick and concerns for Dallas in the draft

