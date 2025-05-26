Monday Leaderboard: Ben Griffin wins golf's finest prize, a trophy you can drive

Welcome to the Monday Leaderboard, where we run down the weekend’s top stories in the wonderful world of golf. Grab an Arnold Palmer, pull up a chair and get ready to get jealous …

Ben Griffin wins the greatest prize in golf

With all due respect to the green jacket, the claret jug, the Wanamaker and golf’s other magnificent trophies, there’s nothing quite like the award bestowed on the winner of the Charles Schwab Classic: a restored antique car. And unlike the green jacket, you get to take it off the property forever.

The winner of @CSChallengeFW gets a new car!



One of the coolest traditions in golf.



2022: 1979 Firebird

2023: 1973 Bronco

2024: 1975 Stingray

2025: 1992 Defender

Ben Griffin won the Schwab on Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable career resurgence, and claimed as his own a 1992 Defender. (Yes, 1992 counts as an antique.) Griffin, who had walked away from the game a few years ago, is coming off his first-ever made cut at a major — where all he did was finish T8 at Quail Hollow — and now has claimed his second title of the season.

Griffin won by a stroke over Matti Schmid, finishing at -12 and holding on to win despite playing his final 16 holes in an ugly +4. He came to the 18th with a two-stroke lead, but when Schmid chipped in for birdie Griffin needed to hole a nervy short putt to win outright. We’ve seen pros miss from closer:

First solo TOUR win! 🏆



North Carolina native @BenGriffinGolf claims his first stroke-play victory @CSChallengeFW.

In addition to needing to get up and down on 18 to win, names like Scottie Scheffler were in the field. But Griffin held on for the win and the latest career boost, and now he’s got a sweet new ride besides.

Major champions enjoy major late-career victories

A couple two-time major winners had big weekends on their respective senior tours. Angel Cabrera (2007 U.S. Open, 2009 Masters) won the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional just six days after winning the rain-delayed Regions Tradition in Alabama. That’s two majors in a single week, quite the achievement as Cabrera continues his return to the game following a long stint in prison. Meanwhile, Cristie Kerr (2007 U.S. Women’s Open, 2010 Women’s PGA Championship) claimed the LPGA Legends event in Utah for her first victory in eight years. Kerr had missed the cut in both LPGA events she played this year, and hopes to be in better form heading into next month’s Women’s PGA Championship. This is a good start.

Will Zalatoris undergoes surgery, out for rest of major season

Will Zalatoris, a fan-favorite player and a guy who came thiiiis close to multiple major wins a few years back, will be out until the fall after electing to undergo surgery to address herniated discs. Zalatoris indicated in a statement that he had felt discomfort after the PGA Championship, and decided on surgery as the best option. He’ll now work on rehab in preparation for a fall return to golf.

Will Zalatoris announces he underwent back surgery this past week to repair two herniated discs.



Get well soon Will! 💪

Here’s why Scottie Scheffler remains the greatest

In his first tournament after winning the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler finished a routine T4, four strokes behind Griffin. He also had this par save, which involved a shot that flew past a baby stroller and into a ravine. Seriously. Check it out:

Scottie made par from where?! 😳



The No. 1 player in the world and an escape artist.



(Presented by @CDWCorp) pic.twitter.com/Bw72fF0aEC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2025

Yep. Nothing to see here.

Coming up this week: LPGA: U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills; PGA: The Memorial at Muirfield Village; PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic (Des Moines, IA); LIV Golf: Off.