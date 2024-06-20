Monty Williams out in Detroit, Jeff Van Gundy joins the Clippers & NBA Free agency preview | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about everything that's going on in the NBA this week (NOTE: This episode was recorded before the Lakers hired JJ Redick and before the Bulls-Thunder trade).

The guys start things off by talking about Monty Williams, who has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Detroit Pistons this week. The guys explain why Detroit made the move now and what to expect next from the Pistons and Williams.

Jeff Van Gundy is leaving the champion Boston Celtics to become an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, which feels weird for a former successful NBA head coach who has been an ESPN broadcaster for almost 20 years. Dan explores why Van Gundy is getting back into coaching for a third act in his life.

Now that the NBA Finals have concluded, it was revealed that Mark Cuban is no longer running basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks. No longer will every Mavericks decision need to be made by Cuban, and that will be odd but also a sign that this team is starting to become more like every other team in the NBA.

After talking about Joe Mazzulla needing knee surgery, the guys talk for a bit about how Rich Paul has handled the NBA Draft on behalf of Bronny James and what it might mean for his early NBA career.

Jake goes through some of the important NBA offseason dates coming up this summer before the guys dive into a preview of the start of NBA free agency. Jake talks about which big dominoes will determine what happens with everyone else and Dan wonders how much better the Oklahoma City Thunder might get this offseason.

Finally, the Golden State Warriors are trying to be competitive with some future Hall of Famers on the roster, but might it finally be time to consider blowing it up and starting over? The Warriors are paying a ton of money in tax and continue to miss the playoffs.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts