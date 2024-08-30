Naomi Osaka loses US Open 2nd round match to Karolina Muchova in straight sets

Naomi Osaka was off to an impressive start at the 2024 US Open. But that success was unfortunately fleeting on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka followed up her first-round upset of No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday by losing to Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6. Muchova, who advanced to the US Open semifinals last year, overpowered Osaka with her forehand in the first set and appeared to be for a difficult, yet quick exit.

Karolina Muchova too much in set one!



She takes it 6-3. pic.twitter.com/ibNUmwSMbW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024

However, Osaka fought back in the second set to force a tiebreaker in the second and looked as if the crowd support might lift her to extend the match to a third set. Yet she squandered a 40-0 lead to go up in the set, committing several crucial errors that allowed Muchova to rally and tie. Osaka showed her frustration by bouncing her racket on the court.