NASCAR: Crew chief Rodney Childers reportedly out at Spire Motorsports after just nine races

Rodney Childers’ time at Spire Motorsports lasted just nine points races.

According to the Athletic, the championship-winning crew chief and team have split ahead of this weekend's Cup Series race at Talladega. Childers arrived at Spire after the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of the 2024 season.

Childers teamed up with Justin Haley on Spire’s No. 7 car in 2025 but they’ve struggled so far this season. Haley is 23rd in the standings with an average finish of 20.2 and just one top-10 finish. That came at Homestead when he finished 10th after starting 21st.

Haley ranks second of the three Spire drivers in the standings. Michael McDowell is 19th and Carson Hocevar is 25th. Hocevar, who finished second at Atlanta, has the best finish of any Spire driver this season.

Childers' departure comes weeks after car chief Robert "Cheddar" Smith left the team for the same position with Ty Gibbs at Joe Gibbs Racing. Smith had worked with Childers since their time at Stewart-Haas.

Childers was one of the most coveted crew chiefs ahead of the 2025 season because of his success at SHR. His drivers have won 40 races over 21 seasons, though all but three of those wins are by Kevin Harvick. The two joined forces at SHR in 2014 and immediately won five races and the championship that season. From 2018 through 2020, Harvick won 21 races and finished no lower than fifth in the points standings from 2017 through 2021.

However, Harvick won just two races over his final three seasons in the Cup Series. Josh Berry replaced him at SHR in 2024 and had two top fives and four top 10s with Childers as his crew chief a season ago as SHR announced midseason that it would cease operations at the end of the year. Team co-owner Gene Haas kept one of the team’s four charters and fields Cole Custer for the Haas Factory Team as the other three charters were sold to various teams.