NASCAR legend Bobby Allison dies at 86

NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bobby Allison died Saturday. He was 86.

His family said in a statement that Allison had died at home and surrounded by family.

"Bobby was the ultimate fan's driver," the family said. "He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his fans and would stop to sign autographs and have conversations with them everywhere he went. He was a dedicated family man and friend, and a devout Catholic."

Allison is one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history. His 85 victories rank fourth among all drivers; only Richard Petty (200 wins), David Pearson (105) and Jeff Gordon (93) have more victories. Allison had been tied for fourth on the all-time wins list with Darrell Waltrip until just weeks ago, when NASCAR awarded him with an 85th victory.

That win was for the 1971 Myers Brothers Memorial 250 at Bowman Gray Speedway. Since two different types of cars had been raced in that event, NASCAR never officially announced a winner. Allison was credited with the win on Oct. 23 as NASCAR said it had been the only race in series history that didn’t have an official winner.