NBA draft primer: Cooper Flag, Ace Bailey, UConn, sleeper prospects with Tate Frazier | Kevin O'Connor Show

In this week's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tate Frazier to dive deep into the biggest storylines in college basketball, with an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft. They break down the top prospects, sleepers, and potential steals in a packed episode.

Cooper Flagg continues to dominate as the top 2024 draft prospect, and Tate and Kevin discuss his impressive defensive play, his development potential and how he might fit with NBA teams like the Philadelphia 76ers. They also take a look at other high-level freshmen like Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, and explore whether someone can challenge Flagg for the #1 overall spot.

The conversation shifts to some intriguing draft sleepers, with Tate spotlighting Lebaron Philon from Alabama and Kevin highlighting Collin Murray Boyles, who draws comparisons to Draymond Green. They also discuss Egor Demin from BYU and whether he could make a push into the lottery or even the top pick conversation.

The guys also talk about UConn's rising stars, including Liam McNeeley and Alex Karaban, two prospects who are seeing their draft stock rise early in the season. Tate weighs in on UConn’s chances of a three-peat, and Kevin breaks down how these young players are developing under Dan Hurley’s system.

Finally, they touch on the state of the Charlotte Hornets, with Tate sharing his thoughts on LaMelo Ball and the future of the franchise as they look to build around the promising Brandon Miller.

(1:50) - Cooper Flagg and Duke's impressive freshmen

(12:30) - Who can challenge Flagg for the #1 overall spot?

(18:55) - Favorite NBA draft sleepers

(34:15) - UConn deep dive: impressive freshmen & three-peat chances

(42:20) - Tate's Hornets thoughts

