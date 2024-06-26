NBA free agent big board: The top 40 players on the market

The free agency negotiating window opens 6 p.m. ET Sunday, when each NBA team can negotiate with players on the market and perhaps even reach a deal. Those deals can't be signed until July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, but there will be plenty of transactional action until then and beyond.

1. PF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Free agency status: unrestricted (player option)

Historically, James has preferred to keep his options open, allowing him as much flexibility as possible. This year is no different, as he'll track how the Lakers improve before making a final call on his future.

2. PG Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Free agency status: restricted

Maxey was already a no-nonsense max contract player last summer, but the Sixers decided to use his low cap hold to maximize movement and roster improvement this summer. His max is coming, but it will be signed after the Sixers are done shopping.

3. PF Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Free agency status: unrestricted but agreed to new deal

The 30-year-old has already agreed to a new deal, worth $189.5 million over four years. The Pacers retain one of the most versatile forwards in the NBA to keep the train moving.

4. PG Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Free agency status: unrestricted (player option)

George has many options in front of him. He can opt in and demand a trade in order to sign an immediate extension with a new team, or he can leave the Clippers and sign wherever he wants. Question is: Will he be able to find both the money and the right destination?

5. SF DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Free agency status: Unrestricted

DeRozan is the definition of availability and professionalism and is a straight-up bucket-getter. He is very particular to build around, however, so his market could be all over the place if he doesn't return to the Bulls.

6. SF OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Free agency status: Unrestricted (player option)

Anunoby had a huge impact on the Knicks post-trade, fitting in beautifully under head coach Tom Thibodeau. Now he wants the biggest payday possible, and given how much the Knicks gave up to get him, he's got significant leverage.

7. PG Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Free agency status: restricted

The 24-year-old is on the verge of breaking out after arriving in Toronto and leveling up. Some teams could test Toronto's willingness to match a heavy offer sheet, but ultimately the Raptors would be wise to matching everything that comes their way.

8. PG James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Free agency status: unrestricted

Harden is getting up there in age (35 in August) and has a lot of miles on his body. Even so, he's still an elite playmaker and can assert himself scoring-wise. Are the Clippers ready to invest long term, or do they prefer a shorter contract?

9. SF Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Free agency status: unrestricted

The second-best shooter of all time seems to be available for the right price this summer, but multiple lower-body injuries have slowed him down defensively. At 34, his health isn't likely to bounce back, which probably caps his price at a certain point.

10. SF Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Free agency status: unrestricted

Bridges is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Are teams willing to gamble on his talent after he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse? And even if they are, will he get the contract he's seeking given his inconsistent defense?

11. PG D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers

Free agency status: unrestricted (player option)

Russell's efficiency from long range (41.5%) and ability to score in bunches over the course of the regular season will be attractive to several teams looking for an offensive punch. A team like Orlando shouldn't be afraid to put in an offer.

12. SG Bruce Brown Jr., Toronto Raptors

Free agency status: unrestricted (team option)

Odds are that Brown never hits the market as a free agent but rather as a trade target. Toronto seems inclined to pick up his option, only to trade him during the summer to lose him for nothing. The Raptors failed to move him before the deadline, but summers are always different.

13. SG Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Free agency status: unrestricted but agreed to new deal

Monk is already off the table, having reportedly agreed to stay in Sacramento for $78 million over four years. Given that he's just had the two best years of his career with the Kings, this seems like a win for both sides.

14. C Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Free agency status: unrestricted

One of the best young defensive centers in the NBA finds himself on the market at age 25. It'd be highly surprising if he isn't flooded with offers.

15. PF Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Free agency status: unrestricted

Much of the criticism that fell upon Harris in recent years was due to a $180 million contract that he was never able to justify. This won't be the case this time around, as his market will be much more realistic, potentially allowing him to be judged for his game as opposed his income.

16. SG Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers

Free agency status: unrestricted

Hield remains one of the best shooters in the NBA, and he should have a stable market, particularly among teams that like to play with a high level of pace. At 31, the question remains: How long of a deal is the sweet spot? That's what teams will try to figure out.

17. C Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks

Free agency status: unrestricted

The Knicks love Hartenstein, and Hartenstein loves the Knicks. Much like with the Malik Monk situation, the incumbent team is limited in what it can offer. But given the role and break-out potential, odds are both sides will figure something out.

18. PG Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Free agency status: unrestricted

As one of the most stable and underappreciated point guards in the league, Jones should not lack suitors. He'd be a welcomed presence on teams that need help getting into their offense efficiently.

19. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets

Free agency status: unrestricted (player option)

Having won a ring with both the Lakers and Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope has little to prove. At 31 and with the ability to play both ends of the floor, now might be the best time to optimize his earnings.

20. PF Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

Free agency status: Restricted

Toppin is a high-flying bucket who has turned into one of the more efficient players in the NBA. At 26, whatever team secures him will get possibly the best years of his career.

21. C Jonas Valančiūnas, New Orleans Pelicans

Free agency status: Unrestricted

At 32, Valančiūnas has a decision to make. Will he chase a starting role, knowing such a promise can turn quickly due to a potential decline? Or is he willing to come off the bench in a winning situation? He'll find more suitors if he's willing to knock on the second door.

22. PF Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Free agency status: restricted

At 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Williams, 22, has developed into a strong defender with a reliable 3-point shot. That will mean a fairly strong market even if he never improves. Are the Bulls ready to commit?

23. SG Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

Free agency status: unrestricted

A down year in Toronto could influence incoming offers, but a 19-point average after the All-Star break is encouraging. He could sign a short-term deal to up his value and then hit free agency again somewhat soon.

24. C Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Free agency status: unrestricted

As one of the best rebounders of all time who's willing to accept a bench role, Drummond is a get. Numerous contenders should reach out to get a boost on the glass next season.

25. SF Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Free agency status: unrestricted

The 6-7 combo forward can score, albeit not very efficiently. A role on a good team, where he's lower on the totem pole, might be exactly what he's needs to fix that part of his game.

26. C Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers

Free agency status: unrestricted (player option)

Smith is a highly efficient big man who can stretch the floor and hit the glass. At 24, there's a lot of potential, which should create a substantial market.

27. SG Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

Free agency status: unrestricted

Beasley is a gunner, and a good one at that. He's leaned into the 3-point shot for a few years now and proved he can be incorporated into a winning team. Whether that means a more attractive market remains to be seen, but every team needs more shooting.

28. SF Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks

Free agency status: restricted

An ACL tear will hurt his market this year, which is rough timing for him. At 6-7, 230 pounds and with the ability to knock down a high volume of 3-pointers, perhaps a team will be willing to wait for him to recover.

29. PG Monte Morris, Minnesota Timberwolves

Free agency status: unrestricted

As one of the safest ball-handlers in all of basketball, Morris oddly didn't get to see the floor a lot for the Wolves, which means teams could be bidding low on him and trying to sell him on an opportunity for more minutes.

30. SF Simone Fontecchio, Detroit Pistons

Free agency status: restricted

As a 6-9 fluid shooter, Fontecchio has value both for the Pistons and around the league. Is his production in Detroit sustainable, or was he just benefiting from a late-season surge on a bad team?

31. SF Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns

Free agency status: unrestricted

The positionally fluid wing is a strong defender who can stretch the floor and help balance the otherwise offense-leaning Suns, assuming they can afford to keep him. That tax bill isn't getting any smaller.

32. C Precious Achiuwa, New York Knicks

Free agency status: restricted

The Knicks made good use of the center after he came over from Toronto, but with their squad getting only more expensive, you have to wonder if they have a walk-away price.

33. PF Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets

Free agency status: restricted

Watford this high? Absolutely. The 6-8 big man can play both the four and five, is a productive rebounder, solid shooter and determined ball-mover. Could be a major steal of the summer for the right team.

34. C James Wiseman, Detroit Pistons

Free agency status: restricted

Wiseman is more of a concept than a productive player at this point, but, boy, what a concept. An athletic 7-footer with shooting upside and a nose for rebounding and shot-blocking? For the right team, he could be worth a look.

35. C Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic

Free agency status: unrestricted (team option)

Everyone knows what Wagner gives you. Offense, offense and more offense. That's not a bad thing given he's a threat inside and out, and can give any team a lift off the bench.

36. PG Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers

Free agency status: unrestricted

Old, but wise. Short, but has heart. We all know what Lowry, 38, offers at this point, and it's a stable presence off the bench who can initiate actions, hit timely shots and provide veteran leadership. That doesn't come for free.

37. SG Caleb Martin, Miami Heat

Free agency status: unrestricted (player option)

The two-way wing can play multiple positions and can potentially secure himself a major contract this summer. Will he be able to produce for other teams, or his game tailored mostly to fit Erik Spoelstra's system?

38. PF Nic Batum, Philadelphia 76ers

Free agency status: unrestricted

A major surprise for the Sixers after coming over via the James Harden trade. Batum served multiple purposes for Philadelphia and remains effective as a small-ball big man with shooting range.

39. PF Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls

Free agency status: unrestricted

Craig is a 3-and-D wing, which every team in the league is looking for. He's getting up there in age (33) and wasn't particularly healthy this past season, but just off the archetype that he is, a market should develop.

40. SF Gordon Hayward, Oklahoma City Thunder

Free agency status: unrestricted

Former All-Star who played pretty well with the Hornets before getting traded to the Thunder. He might not have a lot of juice left, but you can ask him to handle the ball and make plays.