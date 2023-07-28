NBA issues memo warning discipline for Damian Lillard if his camp keeps saying he'll only play for the Heat

Damian Lillard has made it very clear he wants to play for the Miami Heat. The NBA would prefer he be a little less clear.

The league issued a memo to all 30 teams Friday saying it had interviewed the Portland Trail Blazers star and his agent Aaron Goodwin about past public comments from Goodwin saying Lillard would only play for the Heat.

The memo, obtained by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, said Goodwin denied a report that he had warned other teams against trading for Lillard because he wanted to land with the Heat and that he and Lillard both affirmed the player would suit up for any team that trades for him. It also mentioned the relevant teams described their communications as similar to what Goodwin told the league.

Lillard and Goodwin were reportedly warned that any future comments, public or private, suggesting Lillard would only play for the Heat will subject him to NBA discipline. The National Basketball Players Association was also reportedly told similar behavior from any other players or agents could see discipline as well.

The public comments that got Goodwin in trouble likely came in this article from the Miami Herald, in which he made the situation pretty clear:

"I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me," Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, told the Miami Herald on Thursday in his first public comments since his client asked for a trade. "It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period."

He also told The Oregonian that it's "not fair" to allow teams to negotiate a trade for Lillard that could be "futile in the end."

Where things stand for Damian Lillard, the Blazers and the Heat

Lillard issued his trade request on July 1 and reportedly hasn't spoken with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin since.

Fischer reported earlier this month that Lillard's price has been compared to what it took the Phoenix Suns to land Kevin Durant: two blue-chip young players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, plus four first-round picks. That is obviously a high price when Lillard, as great a fit as he is for Miami, is 33 years old and owed $216.2 million over the next four seasons.

If the Heat think they're the only team with a real chance of landing Lillard, they have no reason not to try out and wait the Blazers.

The other issue is that Portland is apparently not interested in Tyler Herro from the Heat, so the Blazers are looking for a third team willing to pony up a first-round pick in exchange for the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

NBA's full Damian Lillard memo

Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because Lillard's only desired trade destination is Miami. Goodwin also made public comments indicating that Lillard would not fully perform the services called for under his player contract if traded to another team.

We interviewed Goodwin and Lillard and also spoke with several NBA teams to whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied stating or indicating to any team that Lillard would refuse to play for them. Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin's statements to us.