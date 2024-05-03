NBA Playoffs: Bucks G Patrick Beverley chucks balls at multiple Pacers fans amid elimination

The Milwaukee Bucks' elimination by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs was ugly. Patrick Beverley made it so much uglier.

In the final minutes of the Bucks' series-deciding 120-98 loss in Game 6, Milwaukee guard Patrick Beverley was seen on the TNT broadcast chucking a ball at a Pacers fan and hitting her in the head. He then requested the ball from a different fan and violently threw it back at him.

Beverly proceeded to jaw with the fans behind him as his Bucks teammates, coaches and security dealt with the situation.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

The situation will almost certainly see Beverley receive discipline from the NBA. Beverley was not ejected for the incident, but did not appear in the game again.

It was a rough night for the Bucks overall, as the Pacers took control quickly and led by double digits for the entire fourth quarter. Milwaukee entered the game with renewed hopes of staving off elimination after their big win in Game 5 and the return of Damian Lillard, but were still shorthanded. Giannis Antetkokounmpo wound up missing the entire series due to a calf injury sustained late in the regular season.

Beverley scored six points in the game on 3-of-11 shooting with five assists, two rebounds and zero turnovers. He posted a message of congratulations to the Pacers after the game, without acknowledging the incident.

Damn belt 2 A$$ 🤦🏾‍♂️ @PatBevPod Congratulations Indy — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

The Pacers will advance to face the winner of the series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, while the Bucks will head straight into an offseason with a number of tough questions after a midseason coaching change. Beverley is a pending free agent.