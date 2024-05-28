NBA Playoffs: Celtics rally again past Pacers to secure sweep, spot in NBA Finals

For the third time in four games, the Indiana Pacers held a late fourth quarter lead.

For the third time in four games, the Boston Celtics erased it. Boston rallied from an 89-82 fourth-quarter deficit Monday night to secure a 105-102 win over the Pacers for a second comeback in two games in Indianapolis.

The win secures a 4-0 series win for the Celtics and a spot in the NBA Finals.

Boston trailed for most of the fourth quarter before tying the game at 102-102 on a Jaylen Brown floater. Then Derrick White secured the first lead of the quarter at 105-102 on a 3-pointer with 43.9 seconds remaining.

DERRICK WHITE’S CLUTCH CORNER THREE SENDS THE BOSTON CELTICS TO THE NBA FINALS

pic.twitter.com/OHYNY2TjfH — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) May 28, 2024

It proved to be the last bucket of the game and the series as the Celtics stunned the Pacers home crowd for a second straight game.

This story will be updated.