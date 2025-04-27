NBA playoffs: Knicks' Jalen Brunson leaves game vs. Pistons with leg injury

Jalen Brunson left Sunday's NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons with a leg injury.

With approximately three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Brunson got tangled up with Detroit's Dennis Schroder while attempting to bring the ball upcourt. The ball was stolen by Schroder, who dished off to Cade Cunningham for a dunk, which extended the Pistons' lead to 65-61.

Jalen Brunson is heading to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/bLHsMsFdfr — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) April 27, 2025

Brunson had to be helped to his feet and had difficulty putting weight on his right leg as he went to the locker room.

This story will be updated.