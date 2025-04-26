NBA playoffs: Magic hold off Celtics to cut Boston's series lead to 2-1

The NBA playoffs continued Friday with three major first-round matchups entering Game 3. Two Eastern Conference games and a Western Conference matchup kicked off a busy weekend of NBA postseason action.

Check out Yahoo Sports' predictions for each first-round series, in addition to Kevin O'Connor's ranking of the top 40 players in the NBA postseason.

Here are the results and key takeaways from Friday's games:

Magic 95, Celtics 93

The two teams traded hot streaks, with the Celtics going on a 19-5 run towards the end of the first half to build up a double-digit lead, before a 18-1 third-quarter Magic streak gave Orlando the lead. Although things evened out heading into the fourth quarter, the Magic were able to pull away, before another Boston run kept things within a few points in the final minutes. Things came down to the wire, with the Celtics getting within two points of Orlando, but Boston's last-second shot attempt didn't go, and the Magic pulled off the win to cut the Celtics' series lead to 2-1.

Jayson Tatum plays strong, but Orlando's young stars are stronger

It was another great game for Jayson Tatum, who dropped 36 points for the Celtics. There were times when the forward looked unstoppable: At one point in the second quarter, Tatum dropped eight straight points, quieting the Orlando crowd.

8 STRAIGHT FOR TATUM ‼️



Incredible sequence for the Celtics star.



BOS-ORL | Game 3 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/xtDTaGQw3F — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2025

But when it comes to winning, two 30-point performances are better than one. The Magic's victory once again came down to the young duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero finished with 29 points and six rebounds, while Wagner nearly hit a triple-double with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Wagner in particular shined in the final quarter, hitting multiple clutch buckets to stave off the Celtics' comeback. That, in the end, was enough to keep Tatum from leading Boston to a win.

BACK-TO-BACK CLUTCH BUCKETS FOR FRANZ WAGNER 👀



Magic lead by 4 with under a minute to go in Game 3 on ESPN!!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google | BOS (2-0) ORL pic.twitter.com/4Vf6tw3vNH — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2025

Magic's foul trouble nearly spoils everything

Like all games in the postseason so far, this series has gotten physical — and on Friday, that physicality nearly got Orlando in trouble.

Three Magic players ended the game with four fouls, including Banchero and Wagner. Wagner picked up his fourth in the final minutes of the game, after fouling Kristap Porzingas before the ball had even been inbounded — a potentially catastrophic mistake with the game so close.

The other player to end with four was Cole Anthony, who was also assessed a flagrant foul in the first half that halted some of the Magic's momentum.

This time, Orlando was able to pull off the win, even with its star players creeping toward foul trouble. But fouls have been a problem for the Magic throughout the season, with the team averaging around 20 personal fouls per game. Going forward, Orlando — especially its young stars — will have to be careful to not let fouls get in the way of wins.

— Kari Anderson