NBA playoffs: Timberwolves put Nuggets on notice with Game 1 win sparked by Anthony Edwards' heroics

Anthony Edwards punched the Denver Nuggets in the mouth on Saturday.

The Nuggets punched back, but Naz Reid delivered the knockout blow in a 106-99 Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Nuggets in Game 1 of their second-playoff series.

Billed as the continued coming-out party for one of the game's brightest young stars against the reigning champs, Saturday's contest lived up to the hype. Each team took its turn in the driver's seat before the Timberwolves ultimately prevailed in a tense win on the road to put the Nuggets on notice.

Edwards scored 16 first-quarter points including 13 of Minnesota's first 18 as the Timberwolves jumped out to an 18-4 lead. The Nuggets answered with a 21-5 run to close out the first quarter with a 25-23 lead.

From there it was a slugfest until a late Minnesota run sparked by the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. Reid scored 10 straight Timberwolves points in the fourth quarter including a pair of 3 pointers to put the Timberwolves on top, 94-88.

The Nuggets never recovered as Minnesota held on down the stretch to stun the champion Nuggets in their own building. The loss marks the first time since 2022 that the Nuggets have trailed in a playoff series. They never faced a series deficit in their run to the title last year.

Edwards finished with 43 points, marking his third straight playoff game with 35 or more points.