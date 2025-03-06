NBA post-trade deadline performers: Yes, it appears that Luka Dončić fellow may have been good for the Lakers

We're a month removed from the NBA trade deadline, which means it's time to take a way-too-soon look at some of the stars who changed jerseys.

Brandon Ingram, who hasn't played yet for Toronto, isn't included for obvious reasons.

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Yeah, it's still weird to see the Slovenian don purple and not so much gold anymore.

(Was that criticism of Los Angeles' toned down colors necessary? You bet. Listen, guys, you just acquired a star who's called Luka Magic, so can we please get those uniforms back to looking like actual gold instead of this yellow Teletubby nonsense?)

Dončić's start has been a bit slow due to the fact that he was returning from a calf injury sustained on Christmas Day, but he's still managed to get in a few 30-point games and some near triple-doubles (including one real one!) because that's what superstars do.

Crazy concept, right?

Dončić is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game as a Laker, and he's probably got another couple of weeks ahead of him where he'll be physically limited. But the the real Luka is definitely rounding into form.

Oh, and the Lakers are now the No. 2 seed in the West. How about that?

Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors

Remember when we were all waiting for the Butler trade to go down, and then he became like the fifth-best player to be moved at the deadline?

Fun times.

The aging star has done a rock-solid job of integrating himself into the larger fabric of the team, functioning as a playmaker, defender and opportunistic scorer who forces his way to the FT line — an element the Warriors have generally needed when the offense bogs down.

Butler isn't taking up much of the offense, which is by design. At 35, and a noted playoff performer, the former All-Star is saving his best for the playoffs, which is a sound plan, especially if Golden State hangs onto the No. 6 seed.

For head coach Steve Kerr to have Butler handle the vast majority of the playmaking and shot-creation when Stephen Curry is off the floor during the playoffs will go a long way in giving the Warriors some competitive seasons before Curry waves his final goodbye.

De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

All right, let's set aside that Victor Wembanyama is out for the rest of the season because obviously it's the pairing of Fox and Wemby that's most interesting.

Fox has been solid, albeit unspectacular. His numbers are down, as is his efficiency, but the combination of getting used to new teammates and having his best option go down is bound to have some ripple effects.

The numbers suggest this is nothing but an adjustment period. Fox is hitting less shots everywhere on the floor, except for long 2-pointers. It seems too pessimistic to not expect Fox to bounce back in some form, even if we won't get to see it until next season.

Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

As a rule of thumb, when your efficiency cracks the 50/40/90 line, it's pretty elite. But when you do it on high volume, it's borderline ridiculous.

That's what LaVine is currently doing as a King, and his scoring prowess has been most welcomed. The off-ball terror has brought his athletic cutting ability and spot-up shooting to a team in dire need of both.

"Sac LaVine," as he's been dubbed, is already a fan favorite. The Kings have a net rating of plus-7.94 when LaVine plays, and his acrobatic playing style has allowed Sacramento to run more seamlessly.

Of course, you wonder what LaVine would have looked like next to Fox, but that was just never in the cards. At least he's got two of the league's meanest screen-setters in Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valančiūnas to free him up.

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Yes, it was just one game.

Yes, he went down.

Yes, he might not play again this year.

No, his one game didn't justify the trade.

When discussing Anthony Davis, it's necessary to navigate the inevitable Luka Dončić quagmire, and while that's fair in totality, it's unfair to Davis specifically.

Here's what we can take away from his Dallas tenure so far.

He was amped up and put a world of hurt on the Houston Rockets to the tune of 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in just over 30 minutes of play.

We all know Davis is capable of playing superstar-caliber basketball, and at least for one game, we saw it. That opens the door for more of those performances — probably more so next season than this one — and probably not for more than a handful of seasons as he turns 32 in a few days.

But let's not let the ridiculousness of the trade underrate Davis. He is obscenely good, and one of the most impactful players in the league — when healthy.