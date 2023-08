James Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.

The NBA is fining the Philadelphia 76ers star $100,000 for publicly calling Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" at an event in China last week.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/j3VZLxgXA5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 22, 2023

That sizable fine of $100,000 is the maximum amount the NBA can fine any player.