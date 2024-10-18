NBA Survival Guide: LeBron James and the records that will fall in 2024-25

LeBron James became the NBA's first 40,000-point scorer last season, but among the milestones he will reach this season is a less distinguished institution. The Los Angeles Lakers legend will set the record for most career missed field goals, and he is on pace to become the first player ever to miss 15,000 shots.

James' sixth miss of the season will break Kobe Bryant's record of 14,481. Bryant ranks fourth in points but first in misses. James will be the all-time leader in both as soon as opening night, when L.A. hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, by contrast, ranks second in points and eighth in misses.

CAREER

POINTS

FG

FGA

FG%

eFG%*

LeBron James

40,074

14,837

29,313

50.6

54.7

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

38,387

15,837

28,307

55.9

56.0

Karl Malone

36,928

13,528

26,210

51.6

51.8

Kobe Bryant

33,643

11,719

26,200

44.7

48.2

Michael Jordan

32,292

12,192

24,537

49.7

50.9

*eFG%: Effective Field-Goal Percentage. Adjusted for 3-point attempts. ((FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

All things are not equal. Malone benefited from attempting 1,326 more free throws than anyone else. James plays at the peak of the 3-point boon. Abdul-Jabbar scored the vast majority of his points within eight feet of the basket. All great scorers, all different skills and all but impossible to compare across eras.

The takeaway? Though James will eclipse Bryant for the NBA's most misses ever, he remains the superior scorer both by volume and efficiency. Still, James would surely prefer to celebrate his other milestones.

Speaking of which, James needs ...

850 minutes to pass Abdul-Jabbar for the most in a career.

68 games played to catch Abdul-Jabbar for second behind Robert Parish.

423 rebounds to pass Patrick Ewing for 25th.

That's right. By season's end, James will likely have played more minutes than anyone ever — almost 1,000 hours — while ranking first in career points, fourth in assists and top-25 in rebounds. Abdul-Jabbar is the only other player to rank in the top 50 of all three categories. Kevin Garnett is the next closest.

In case you didn't know by now. LeBron James is good at basketball. These guys are, too ...

Chris Paul is coming for Jason Kidd

Chris Paul, who will ply his trade for the San Antonio Spurs this season, is set to usurp Jason Kidd for second behind John Stockton in career assists and steals. Paul trails Kidd by 198 assists and 71 steals.

CAREER

ASSISTS

STEALS

John Stockton

15,806

3,265

Jason Kidd

12,091

2,684

Chris Paul

11,894

2,614

Paul, who, like James, will turn 40 years old before this NBA calendar year ends, registered 393 assists and 70 steals in 58 appearances last season, playing mostly reserve minutes. He will likely start in San Antonio.

How much distance did Stockton put between himself and the field in both categories? Paul would have to replicate last season's statistics for another 10 seasons to have any hope of eclipsing either record.

Kevin Durant and the NBA's forthcoming scoring milestones

Durant needs 1,076 points to join James, Abdul-Jabbar, Malone, Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain as the eighth member of the 30,000-point club. He scored 2,032 points last season.

With repeat performances of last season, Stephen Curry (23,668) and DeMar DeRozan (23,582) will become the 26th and 27th members of the 25,000-point club, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (18,502) would be the 52nd player to score 20,000 points — an almost automatic entry into the Hall of Fame.

Paul George (18,032) also has an outside shot to reach 20,000 points this season.

Potential additions this season to the 15,000-point club: Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Devin Booker, CJ McCollum, Nikola Jokić and Kawhi Leonard. Booker was the seventh-youngest player to reach 10,000.

The order atop the NBA's career scoring list will not change much, given how high James and Durant have already ascended, though James Harden (25,885) could climb as high as 13th, passing Garnett, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson and Hakeem Olajuwon (26,668).

Reshuffling the all-time 3-point list behind Stephen Curry

Curry is the NBA's 3-point king. The 3,747 he has made in his career are 774 more than Ray Allen, the previous record-holder, and this season he should become the first player ever to make 4,000 triples.

The top 10 behind Curry, however, will be entirely reshuffled. Here is what it looks like now:

CAREER

3-POINTERS

Stephen Curry

3,747

Ray Allen

2,973

James Harden

2,940

Damian Lillard

2,607

Reggie Miller

2,560

Klay Thompson

2,481

Kyle Korver

2,450

LeBron James

2,410

Vince Carter

2,290

Jason Terry

2,282

And here is what it will look like at season's end if everyone repeat's last season's performance:

PROJECTED

3-POINTERS

Stephen Curry

4,104

James Harden

3,126

Ray Allen

2,973

Damian Lillard

2,827

Klay Thompson

2,749

Reggie Miller

2,560

LeBron James

2,559

Kyle Korver

2,450

Paul George

2,496

Vince Carter

2,290

More milestones

Also ...

Jokić (130) needs nine triple-doubles to pass Magic Johnson (138) for the third-most in history behind Russell Westbrook (199) and Robertson (181). Jokić has played 675 games to Johnson's 906.

Westbrook needs 532 assists to reach 10,000 for his career. He last registered that many assists in a season in 2022-23. James is the only other player to log 25,000 points and 10,000 assists in a career.

Nikola Vučević needs 565 rebounds to reach 10,000. He would become only the 28th player ever to register 15,000 points and 10,000 rebounds in a career. Dwight Howard was last to hit both marks.

Brook Lopez needs 88 blocks to become the first player since Howard — and 20th player ever — to record 2,000.