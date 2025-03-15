NCAA says Duke's Cooper Flagg is expected to be available for NCAA tournament

Duke star Cooper Flagg has missed most of the ACC tournament with an ankle sprain, but it looked like he'll be back for March Madness.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt went on CBS on Saturday during a break in the Big Ten tournament, speaking on March Madness seeding. When asked by CBS if Flagg's injury could have an affect on Duke's seeding in the tournament, Gavitt said that the school had informed the NCAA that Flagg was going to play.

"What we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA tournament, so don't expect that to impact their seeding," Gavitt said.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt provides an update on the @DukeMBB star, who is expected to recover from his ankle injury in time for…

Flagg exited early from the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. He missed the Blue Devils' semifinal win on Friday, as Duke held off a defiant North Carolina comeback in the semifinals, and will miss Saturday's ACC final. Duke is also playing without starting forward Maliq Brown, who is out with a shoulder injury.

