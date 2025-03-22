NCAA tournament: UConn fends off Oklahoma rally to keep 3-peat hopes alive

UConn's quest for a three-peat is alive.

Completing it's not a likelihood for the Huskies, who entered the tournament as an unranked No. 8 seed after two seasons as college basketball's unquestioned best team. But they got the job done Friday in a 67-59 win over No. 9 seed Oklahoma.

After they started the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, it quickly became clear that the Huskies wouldn't be the juggernauts of years past. A 4-3 start dropped UConn to No. 25 in the AP poll, and it entered the NCAA tournament unranked with a 23-10 record as the third-place finisher in the Big East.

But as of Friday, the Huskies can still dream of cutting now the nets for a third straight season. UConn opened a 32-26 halftime lead over the Sooners and didn't trail until Oklahoma took a 47-46 lead with 9:03 remaining.

From there, the game was in the balance until an Alex Karaban block in the final minute set the Huskies up with a three-possession lead. Karaban denied a layup attempted by Oklahoma's Jalon Moore, setting up a pair of Liam McNeeley free throws on the other end for a 66-59 lead with 29 seconds remaining, and the game was all but over.