New top dog in the AFC, Baker Mayfield is a franchise QB | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence.
Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more.
The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
2:25 - Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars
11:50 - Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills
22:30 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers
28:50 - Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals
32:15 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts
37:25 - Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions
38:35 - Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns
42:55 - Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
46:30 - New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
48:30 - Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots
50:35 - New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints
51:35 - Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
54:05 - Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams
54:55 - San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
59:25 - MNF Preview: Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks
Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:
• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."