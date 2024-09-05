NFL 2024 preview: Season predictions, including Super Bowl champion, MVP, biggest surprises and more

The 2024 NFL season kicks off tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs open defense of their second straight Super Bowl title against the Baltimore Ravens, last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC.

That game should be great. What about after? Both further into Week 1 and well beyond it?

Our Yahoo Sports NFL crew made their picks for MVP, Coach of the Year, biggest surprise, biggest disappointment, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, which team will get the No. 1 overall pick, and Super Bowl matchup plus final score.

Three writers are predicting an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title for the Kansas City Chiefs, while another has the Chiefs losing to the Green Bay Packers, and the last has the Detroit Lions ending heartache and futility that have spanned decades.

All five MVP picks are different, meanwhile, while Atlanta Falcons second-year running back Bijan Robinson in the consensus Offensive Player of the Year. And despite Caleb Williams being the No. 1 overall pick, walking into a good situation in Chicago and impressing this preseason, only one writer picked him to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

And to underscore what strange NFL days these are compared to much of this century, the New England Patriots are three writers' pick to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Maybe time to study up on the class, Pats fans?

Enjoy our staff picks. And definitely don't bookmark these for February.

