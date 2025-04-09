NFL Draft 2025: Steelers reportedly bringing Shedeur Sanders in for a visit with Aaron Rodgers still undecided

The Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring their options while Aaron Rodgers keeps the team waiting. Pittsburgh will reportedly host Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a visit Thursday, per multiple reports.

Sanders, 23, is considered the second-best quarterback available in the 2025 NFL Draft, behind presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. While most evaluators expect Sanders to be off the board by the time Pittsburgh picks at No. 21, the team is considering all its options with its depth chart in flux.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson currently sit atop the team's quarterback depth chart while it waits on Rodgers. The veteran had a productive meeting with the team in March. Despite Steelers owner Art Rooney II making it sound like Rodgers to Pittsburgh was a done deal, no contract has materialized.

With the situation unsettled, the Steelers will continue to evaluate all their options. Sanders isn't expected to be available when the Steelers pick in the first round, but it's possible he falls. It's also possible the Steelers come away impressed with Sanders and try to trade up to draft him. While Sanders' success isn't guaranteed in the NFL, he's a tantalizing, long-term prospect, something the team's other options don't bring to the table.

Rodgers had a good statistical season, but showed his age with the 5-12 New York Jets last season. The 41-year-old completed 63 percent of his passes, tossing 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Jets parted ways with the veteran in the offseason.

Rudolph returned to the team in the offseason after spending a year with the Tennessee Titans. In four seasons with the Steelers, Rudolph has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in over 13 starts. Thompson played in 10 games in the NFL and has thrown for 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

The Steelers are in the market for a new quarterback after Justin Fields and Russell Wilson left in free agency. The two split time as the team's starter in 2024, leading Pittsburgh to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance. While the two didn't light up the stat sheet, both players are expected to start for their new teams in 2025 — Fields with the Jets and Wilson with the New York Giants.

Adding Rodgers to the mix in 2025 would undoubtedly improve the team's chances of getting back to the playoffs, but shouldn't stop them from pursuing Sanders. Turning things over to a promising rookie if Rodgers falters is a massive upgrade over the team's current situation.

And if Rodgers has a late-career resurgence and forces Sanders to sit on the bench after plummeting in the draft .... well, at least the two will have something to bond over.