NFL Draft primer: Packers' promising young roster still needs reinforcements on offensive line, defense

2023 record: 9-8, lost in divisional round

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 252nd round: No. 41 (from Jets)2nd round: No. 583rd round: No. 883rd round: No. 91 (from Bills)4th round: No. 1265th round: No. 169 (compensatory)6th round: No. 2026th round: No. 219 (compensatory)7th round: No. 2457th round: No. 255 (compensatory)

Top needs

Offensive lineLinebackerCornerback

If the Packers could upgrade the offensive line, their offense would be just about complete. Most of the Packers’ efforts the rest of the offseason will probably go toward improving a defense that underachieved a bit last season.

Best first-round fits

Tyler Guyton, OT, OklahomaKingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Best Day 2 fits

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriPayton Wilson, LB, NC State

How they did last draft

The Packers got a B-plus; perhaps it should have been an A. They got at least some positive contribution from 10 rookies. Second-round receiver Jayden Reed stood out and fifth-round receiver Dontayvion Wicks might have been a steal.

Dream fantasy draft pick

I'm stumped. Green Bay has an extremely young, deep and hyper-talented ascending offense, led by an impressive quarterback. This team got younger and better at running back with the addition of Josh Jacobs and the Pack had already built a scary-deep receiving corps. Let's maybe just beef up the o-line further and build a wall around Jordan Love. We're looking at an offense without glaring needs. — Andy Behrens