NFL Draft primer: Colts' top priority is surrounding Anthony Richardson with weapons

2023 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 152nd round: No. 463rd round: No. 824th round: No. 1175th round: No. 1516th round: No. 1917th round: No. 234

Top needs

Backup RBWide receiverSafetyCornerbackDefensive line/run stoppersTight end

The Colts stayed in-house to address their biggest needs by re-signing wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and cornerback Kenny Moore II. They could look to the draft to continue adding at both positions.

On offense, surrounding second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson with weapons is a top priority, whether that's adding another receiver to a strong room featuring Pittman and Josh Downs or a backfield running mate to Jonathan Taylor after the departure of Zack Moss. They'd be thrilled to add a top-tier tight end if one's available at No. 15 (see below).

On defense, safety was a shaky position although they will re-sign Julian Blackmon, according to an ESPN report. Upgrading there and adding competition to the cornerbacks room would boost a middling pass defense. A run defense that ranked 24th last season also needs help.

Best first-round fits

Brock Bowers, TE, GeorgiaCooper DeJean, CB, IowaJer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Best Day 2 fits

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa StateMike Sainristil, CB, MichiganBraden Fiske, DT, Florida StateJaden Hicks, S, Washington StateT'Vondre Sweat, DT, TexasDevontez Walker, WR, North CarolinaJaylen Wright, RB, TennesseeBlake Corum, RB, Michigan

How they did last draft

The Colts earned an A and made one of the biggest splashes of the draft last season in selecting Richardson with the No. 4 pick. A tremendous athlete oozing with upside saw limited action last season before a shoulder injury ended his season early. The jury is very much still out as the Colts hope Richardson can stay healthy and deliver on that potential in Year 2 and beyond.

Second-round pick Julius Brents earned a starting spot at cornerback and showed upside when not sidelined for nine games with injuries. Third-round selection Downs emerged as a strong No. 2 receiving option opposite Pittman. This remains a promising class with significant question marks one year in.

Dream fantasy draft pick

The Colts are set at QB, RB and WR but have an opening at tight end, so Brock Bowers would be a terrific fit in Indy. Anthony Richardson remains raw as a passer, but this is a fast-paced Shane Steichen offense that finished 11th in points per game last season with Gardner Minshew. Indianapolis has been a landing spot for Bowers in some mock drafts for a reason, and the rookie would make an immediate fantasy impact on a Colts team with little competition at tight end. — Dalton Del Don