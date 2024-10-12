NFL fines Steelers WR George Pickens $10K for profane message on eye black

George Pickens wore some expensive eye black last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was fined $10,231 by the NFL on Saturday for displaying a "personal message" on his eye black during last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

That message was, of course, "Open F***ing Always."

The NFL fined #Steelers WR George Pickens $10,231 for displaying a “personal message” on his eye-black last week. pic.twitter.com/00r0mdMftx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2024

Pickens was also reportedly fined $10,230 for a facemask penalty against the Cowboys, bringing his total bill for the game up to $20,461. His actual performance in the game: three catches on seven targets for 26 yards.

It's worth noting that the explicit nature of Pickens' eye black isn't what was specifically fined for, though it almost certainly helped bring the matter to the NFL's attention. NFL rules forbid players from "wearing, displaying or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office."

Clearly, Pickens' eye black wasn't approved in advance by the League office.

Pickens has yet to catch a touchdown this season, his third with the Steelers. He posted his first career 1,000-yard season last year and is on pace to reach the threshold again, but the game against the Cowboys saw him see the field for only 34 snaps, his lowest total of the year.

The Steelers' 20-17 loss to Dallas was their second straight defeat, pushing their record to 3-2 and into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.