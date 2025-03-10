NFL free agency: Fantasy football fallout and analysis

Keep it locked here as fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every fantasy-relevant major deal in free agency.

Old faces in new (or the same) places

Aaron Jones Sr. to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings on a 2-year, $20 million deal

Aaron Jones Sr. and the Vikings' run game got off to a hot start in 2024 but as one might expect, the veteran faded as the year went on. He even began to give up snaps to Cam Akers in critical moments in the Vikings’ final games. But it still makes sense for team and player to find their way back to each other.

Jones still has some juice and fits well in Minnesota’s zone-heavy run game. He more than sets a baseline for them when he’s on the field. At this stage of his career and on this contract, he also doesn’t preclude them from adding a back in the NFL Draft. I like this move for both parties.

Fantasy fallout: Jones may make sense for me in some build where I punt on running back early — which I'm not looking to make a core strategy in 2025 as it is. He could have some big game early on for a strong offense, especially if Minnesota invests more into the interior offensive line. He also brings the pass-catching chops I need from a fantasy running back. Still, I'd be shocked if the Vikings don't add to their backfield in the draft and if that player didn't push Jones into at least a committee down the stretch.

Davante Adams to sign a 2-year, up to $46 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams

I completely understand the logic in adding Adams to this wide receiver room.

He brings them much more man coverage-beating ability than Cooper Kupp does at this stage of their respective careers. He's also a candidate to hold down the X-receiver position, which allows them to move Puka Nacua around the formation. That was critical for whoever the Rams would add at wideout this offseason ...— Click here for more on the Davante Adams trade.

Zach Ertz to re-sign with the Commanders on a 1-year, $6.25M deal

Zach Ertz was an effective role player for the Commanders last year. He was an outlet target underneath for Jayden Daniels and helped the rookie quarterback develop in his comfort throwing over the middle and taking the layups in Year 1. It made all the sense in the world for this partnership to continue. Still, Ertz doesn’t have upside at this point in his career and could even be pushed for snaps by 2024 second-rounder, Ben Sinnott, if he looks the part early in the year.

Ronnie Stanley to sign a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Ravens

The Ravens locked up the best offensive lineman set for free agency without using the franchise tag or letting him get to the open market. Good teams stay good.

There is some risk associated with Stanley given his injury history and some of the film from 2022 and 2023 but he played like one of the best left tackles in the sport last season. With the Ravens squarely in a Super Bowl window, they couldn’t start over at that position. Keeping him around is a win for everyone on that side of the ball in Baltimore.

Hollywood Brown to re-sign with the Chiefs on a 1-year, up to $11 million deal

The Chiefs quickly moved to re-sign Hollywood Brown over the weekend, perhaps not so coincidently as Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas. Worthy ultimately wasn't charged but the timing was notable, although there were rumblings the Chiefs wanted to retain Brown regardless.

The “prove-it” season Brown signed up for never really got started in KC after he suffered a major injury in the preseason. Once he got back, it was obvious he had missed a lot of valuable time in building rapport with Patrick Mahomes. Still, he got open against zone coverage and was used in multiple positions.

Brown is solid insurance for the Chiefs if they’re unable to add another starting-caliber perimeter receiver. He also gives them an option to play in the slot in a rotation with Worthy if Rashee Rice isn’t ready for Week 1 or faces a suspension. The Chiefs have learned over and over that they can’t have too many bodies at receiver. Still, I can’t imagine too many scenarios where he’s a consistently high-volume option.

Mike Gesicki to re-sign with the Bengals on a 3-year, $25.5 million deal

You could see this one coming a mile away. On the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast last week, I made the "best I could do" Pawn Stars meme joke in relation to the Bengals contract extension plans in satisfying Joe Burrow's desires this offseason. That's for no other reason than this was the cheapest deal to get done.

Gesicki was hyper productive as essentially the Bengals' big slot receiver in games where Tee Higgins didn’t play and was a low-volume role player in every other contest.

“In Mean” are Gesicki’s stats with Tee Higgins in the lineup.



“Ex Mean” are Gesicki’s stats without Tee Higgins in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/X9VUnvcKb0 — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) March 8, 2025

I doubt that this changes in 2025 but he’ll have his moments as the top pass-catching threat at the position on a good offensive attack.

High-profile trades

DK Metcalf traded to Pittsburgh Steelers

I think it’s pretty difficult to construe this move as a win for Metcalf’s fantasy outlook.

There is much to be determined about the Steelers offense from a personnel standpoint. If Pickens is dealt and no other major target-earner is added, Metcalf does have a chance to own a lion's share of the target tree ... — Click here for more fantasy fallout on the DK Metcalf trade.

Stay tuned for more deals!