NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 LBs has some solid options even without Zack Baun

It's rare for a first-team NFL All-Pro player to change teams in the offseason. It hadn't happened in either of the past two offseasons.

It looked like Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun could be one of those rare players after he turned a one-year deal into a shocking breakout that helped his team win Super Bowl LIX. But shortly before teams could bid on Baun in free agency, the Eagles re-signed on a three-year, $51 million deal. That also might show a rebound for off-the-ball linebackers in free agency, as teams started running the ball more often and effectively against defenses that hadn't put a premium on the position.

Baun was the top option among linebackers, but there are some other good options. Here are the top five inside linebackers in free agency:

1. Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs

Bolton is a strong all-around three-down linebacker who will be just 25 years old next season. He had a remarkable 180-tackle season in 2022 and has been a big part of the Chiefs' defensive surge the past couple of seasons.

2. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2023 season, which makes him risky. But in his first game back last season he looked like the same player as always, flying around the field and making plays. If a team is convinced he's healthy, he can be an elite asset.

3. Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks

Jones could be higher on the list after having a strong 10-game run for the Seahawks last season. Jones was traded twice in 2024, first from the Rams to the Titans, then the Titans to the Seahawks, and seemed to have found a home. It would be surprising if Seattle doesn't re-sign him.

4. Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets

There are other good short-term veteran options (Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David) but Sherwood's age (25 years old) gives him a bump. Sherwood, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, had just seven starts before last season, when he got a shot to start full time and ran with it, picking up 158 tackles. He can be a long-term three-down option.

5. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's hard to imagine David playing anywhere but Tampa Bay. David has played 13 NFL seasons, all with the Buccaneers, and is a franchise legend. He had 122 tackles last season and should be good on another one-year deal.