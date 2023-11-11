NFL injury tracker Week 10: Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins out; David Montgomery good to go

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.
On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase practiced Friday as he works through a back injury and is questionable.
"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.
In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings seemed close getting Justin Jefferson back, but he was ruled out on Saturday. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and was eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 was downgraded from "questionable."
"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."
Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report:
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable
TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): questionable
WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): out
WR K.J. Osborn (concussion): questionable
DE Dean Lowry (groin): doubtful
QB Jaren Hall (concussion): out
LIONS
Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): questionable
T Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable
DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): doubtful
G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): out
49ERS
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle): questionable
DT Javon Hargrave (knee): questionable
T Trent Williams (ankle): questionable
DE Drake Jackson (knee): out
G Aaron Banks (toe): out
COLTS
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable
WR Alec Pierce (ankle): questionable
CB Julius Brents (quad): out
TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): out
WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable
PATRIOTS
DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable
CB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable
WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable
CB J.C. Jackson (personal): out
T Trent Brown (ankle/personal): out
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out
BROWNS
CB Greg Newsome (groin): questionable
RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): questionable
WR David Bell (knee): out
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out
T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): out
RAVENS
CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring): questionable
RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): questionable
CB Jaylen Armour-David (illness): out
TEXANS
WR Robert Woods (knee): questionable
CB Steven Nelson (back/neck): questionable
WR Nico Collins (calf): out
K Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad): out
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): out
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): out
LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion): out
FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder): out
S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): out
BENGALS
WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): questionable
WR Charlie Jones (thumb): questionable
DT Josh Tupou (sholder): doubtful
WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): out
DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): out
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): questionable
S Andre Cisco (hamstring): questionable
G Ezra Cleveland (toe): questionable
WR Zay Jones (knee): questionable
S Daniel Thomas (hamstring): questionable
SAINTS
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): out
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): out
PACKERS
DE Kenny Clark (shoulder): questionable
S Rudy Ford (calf): questionable
C Josh Myers (knee): questionable
T Yosh Nijman (back): questionable
G Jon Runyan (neck): questionable
LB Quay Walker (groin): doubtful
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): doubtful
STEELERS
DT Montravius Adams (ankle): out
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): out
TITANS
CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): questionable
QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): questionable
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): out
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): out
WR Treylon Burks (concussion): out
T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder): out
BUCCANEERS
CB Jamel Dean (concussion): questionable
DE Logan Hall (hall): questionable
DE Calijah Kancey (quad): questionable
WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness): questionable
CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable
G Matt Feiler (knee): doubftul
CB Josh Hayes (concussion): out
FALCONS
CB Dee Alford (ankle): out
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): out
CARDINALS
RB James Connor (knee): questionable
T Carter O'Donnell (ankle): questionable
TE Geoff Swaim (back): questionable
LB Zeke Turner (hamstring): questionable
G Will Hernandez (knee): questionable
T D.J. Humphries (ankle): questionable
RB Emari Demercado (toe): out
C Trystan Colon (calf): out
CHARGERS
No injuries reported
GIANTS
WR Parris Campbell (hamstring): questionable
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): questionable
DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle): questionable
G Mark Glowinski (personal): questionable
CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck): out
RB Deon Jackson (concussion): out
T Evan Neal (ankle): out
COWBOYS
WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): questionable
COMMANDERS
WR Curtis Samuel (toe): questionable
SEAHAWKS
TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): questionable
RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): questionable
LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): questionable
RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): questionable
G Anthony Bradford (knee, personal matter): out
JETS
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
T Billy Turner (finger): out
OT Duane Brown (hip): out
RAIDERS
CB Marcus Peters (knee): questionable
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): questionable
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): doubtful
BRONCOS
No injuries reported
BILLS
LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): limited
WR Stefon Diggs (back): limited
CB Christian Benford (hamstring): DNP
S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): DNP