NFL injury tracker Week 11: Tyreek Hill putting off wrist surgery, Amari Cooper ready to return, Christian Barmore back for Patriots

Tyreek Hill said on Thursday that he might need surgery on his wrist, but he is willing to wait until the offseason to take care of the issue.

"At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain," Hill said. "It's going to get worse the more I play, but I got to [tough] it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football.

"Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors, but it's my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field."

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver injured the wrist during a joint training camp practice with the Washington Commanders. The discomfort has only increased as the 2024 season has gone on and Hill sat out the team's final two practices last week and was listed as questionable ahead of their game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hill is expected to play this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Amari Cooper (wrist) confident on returning vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the team's last two games with a wrist injury suffered in Week 8. Cooper said this week he feels ready to return after being limited in practice.

"Definitely feeling better. Definitely more comfortable," Cooper said. "So, just ready to play football again."

Cooper will continue to wear a cast on the wrist and said he does not feel any pain catching passes, he just needs to get used to it wearing it while playing.

The Bills will be without Keon Coleman for a second straight week as he's dealing with a wrist injury of his own. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is trending towards missing the Chiefs game with a knee issue.

Christian Barmore (blood clots) back for Patriots

After missing training camp and the first nine weeks of the regular season, New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore returned to practice on Thursday after spending time on the non-football illness list while dealing with blood clots.

Barmore, who is coming off a season where he appeared in all 17 games and had 65 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, did not speak to reporters after practice, but did post on an Instagram story, “When there is pain, there is no gain."

It's unlikely the 25-year-old will play this week against the Los Angeles Rams — but the fact that he's back on the field is a good sign.

"He's out there. That's the first step, and then go from there," said defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington. "Let's take it one day at a time, one week at a time, one game at a time, and that's really the story for you guys, that's the story for us, for him. There shouldn't be any pressure on him. Like, he's out there. That's what it is. I'm happy that you are out there, bro, You're out there. It's one snap, it's 50 snaps, don't play this game, whatever it is, perfect. It's better than not being out there, right? It's better than not being able to play football again."

Here's the rest of the Week 11 injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

DB ﻿﻿Jaquan Brisker﻿﻿ (concussion): out

QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): out

Miami Dolphins

K ﻿﻿Harrison Butker﻿﻿ (knee): out

WR Keon Coleman (wrist): out

QB Dak Prescott (hamstring): out